Priscilla B. Marshall
Priscilla B. Marshall

Phoenix, AZ - Priscilla B. Marshall (81) of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 21, 2020. Born on August 13, 1938 in Annapolis, MD she grew up in Ithaca, NY. After graduating from Eastman School of Music where she earned a bachelors degree in voice and oratorio, she spent two years in Khartoum, Sudan where her father, Dr. Kenneth C. Beeson, an agronomist, was stationed through the US AID program. While there, she taught music at the American School. She returned to the States and attended New York University, majoring in music education. She moved to Atlanta, GA where she worked for the William Morris Agency during the day and performed evening at the Wits End owned by Phil and Nancy Erickson. Phil started his career show business with Dick van Dyke.

Priscilla lived with her husband in Bethesda, MD; Charlottsville, VA; and Omaha, NE before moving to Phoenix in 1972 where she was known for over 30 years for her beautiful mezzo-soprano voice through performances with Cassilons, Bach and Madrigal Society, the Phoenix Symphony, and several other ensembles throughout the valley and toured around the world. She was also an avid horsewoman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor Nebergal and Kenneth Crees Beeson and survived by her children, John K. Marshall, Rebecca D. Moreland, her grandchildren, Courtkne and Bryent Marshall, Anthony and Ty Moreland, and her great-grandchildren, Kinley, Atley Bay, and Casden C Lane.

Please see www.interfaithrenewalcenter.org/marshall/index.html for a wonderful tribute to Priscilla's career.

To leave messages of condolence, go to https://obituaries.bestfuneralservices.com/priscilla-b-marshall/




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
