Priscilla Lawrence
Ithaca - Priscilla Lawrence, 79, died peacefully on June 20, 2019 after an extended period of Parkinson Disease complicated by a recent stroke. She was surrounded by her family and the wonderful Staff at Oak Hill Manor in Ithaca, NY. Priscilla was a graduate of Newark Valley High School and The Jean Simmons Business School, Elmira, NY. She was employed by the Tioga County Dept. of Corrections as an Administrative Assistant for several years. She then moved to Ithaca, and was employed by the Cornell School of Agriculture as an Administrative Assistant until her retirement. She loved all classical music and shared her vocal gift of song at church all her life and at several community choruses in Ithaca. After retirement she planned and sang at musical events at nursing homes including Oak Hill Manor where she was most recently a resident. Priscilla was pre-deceased by her parents, Leslie and Martha Lawrence of Newark Valley and her brother, John. She is survived by her brother, Charlie and his wife, Conni and her nieces Tryphena (Stephen) Reidy of Littleton, MA and Sabrina (Jason) Jean of Beavercreek, OH, and her 5 grand-nephews; Liam, Charlie, Declan, Ricky and Owen. And, lastly, by the Darling family, Dave, Celeste, Julie, Daniel and Melanie (Rob) Sholl, Katherine & Robert. There will be a Memorial Service at St. Paul's Methodist Church, Ithaca on June 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Internment will be a private burial in Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley, NY. The MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Priscilla's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 21, 2019