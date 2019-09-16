Services
Services

Herson-Wagner Funeral Home
110 S. Geneva Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-3590
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Herson-Wagner Funeral Home
110 S. Geneva Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Herson-Wagner Funeral Home
110 S. Geneva Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
Priscilla T. Dyer


1941 - 2019
Priscilla T. Dyer Obituary
Priscilla T. Dyer

King Ferry - Priscilla T. Dyer, 77, of King Ferry NY passed away Monday September 9 in Elmira NY. She was born November 30, 1941, to William Tutton and Bernice Munch Tutton of Ithaca NY. Priscilla was a graduate of Cornell University. In 1980 she moved to Lake Placid NY with her 3 children. She worked at the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce for a number of years. She also worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in Lake Placid. Upon retirement she moved to King Ferry to raise her beloved sheltie puppies. She was an avid competitor in dog agility tournaments where her dogs won several awards. She is survived by her brother William Tutton and his wife Deb of Aurora NY and Bill's son William. Also her 3 children Michael Dyer of Strafford NH , Jacqueline Clark of Lake Placid NY and her son Edward Dyer of Alton NH. as well as several grandchildren. The Family will receive friends at the Herson-Wagner Funeral Home 110 S. Geneva St. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 9-10 AM A Funeral service will also be held at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial in Quick Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral service . In lieu of flowers please make donations to Long Island Shetland Sheepdog Rescue, 631-873-5776, lissr.net Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
