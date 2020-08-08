Ralph Allen Jones
Ralph Allen Jones, died on August 6, 2020 at the age of 91 in Ithaca, New York. He was born to Ada (Holman) and Robert Allen Jones in Ridgewood, NJ on April 22. 1929. Raised in Glen Rock, NJ and Hamilton, NY, he graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in 1948, Colgate University MCL in 1952. His college activities included membership in Phi Beta Kappa (academic fraternity) and Beta Theta Pi (social fraternity). He also chaired the Concert and Lecture Committee, Campus Food Drive. sang in the Four Mugs barbershop quartet, and graduated as an Air Force Second Lieutenant. Following his marriage to Jane DeWalt in July 1952, he spent two years of active duty as part of the original faculty at the Air Force Pre-Flight School in San Antonio, Texas. He proceeded to Harvard Law School in 1954, graduating JD in 1957. He practiced law in the firm of Moser, Johnson and Reif in Rochester NY, where he was also President of the Board or Urban Ministry of the Rochester Area Council of Churches, and was elected to the Colgate Alumni Corporation of Directors. He became a Trust Officer of the Lincoln Rochers Trust Company in 1960. In 1963, he became Legal Counsel for Cornell University. In 1970, he became Director of Development and Legal Counsel of Colgate University. In 1978, he became Vice President for Development of Hobart and William Smith Colleges before returning to Cornell in 1983 as Director of Public Affairs at the College of Veterinary Medicine and then Director of Planned Giving at Ithaca College before retiring in 1993.
In 1994, he was elected to the Board of Education of the Ithaca City School district and was instrumental in organizing the Ithaca Public Education Initiative . He also served eight year on the GIAC Board of Directors, three years on the Board of Foundation of Tompkins Community College and six years on the Board of Cooperative Education Services. He was also actively involved in the Ithaca Rotary Clubs (was a Paul Harris Fellow), City Club of Ithaca (Board President and Music Maestro), Sons of Union Veterans of the City War, West Hill Civic Organization, and Lifelong (Board Member and President). Out of his love of boating, he became active in the Ithaca Sail and Power Squadron, serving two terms as Commander.
Ralph and his wife Jane travelled extensively in Europe and the Caribbean and spent time visiting their three daughters, Abigail Jones (Erik Bertelsen), Ellen Reeder (Kevin) and Liza Hards (Stephen) and beloved grandchildren Christain, Drew, and Jane Bertelsen; Maximo, Giovanni, Dominic and Adelina (Izold) DiDuro; Jake and Emily Reeder; Tyler and Dana Hards; and great grandchild Liam Izold. Ralph will be remembered for his generous spirit, love of baseball and all things sports, warm smile, compassionate nature, and love for his family. Ralph will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Hamilton, NY and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Hospicare of Ithaca or a charity of your choice
.