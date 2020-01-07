|
Ralph LaPadula
(January 29, 1931 - January 06, 2020)
Ralph LaPadula, age 88, died at home peacefully with his family on January 6th 2020. Ralph was born in New York City and grew up in the Bronx. He married Audrey McLean at age 19 in New York City. They were married 63 and ½ years when she passed in 2014. They had four children, of which both sons predeceased him, David LaPadula (JoAnn) and Philip LaPadula (Rosemary). He is survived by his two daughters, Diane Pampuch and Elizabeth Mortlock. He is survived by five beautiful grandchildren: Laurren, Angela, Michelle, Marie and Bethany. Ralph is also survived by a brother, Edward LaPadula (Bernice), three great grandchildren Paul, Emma and Ryan; as well as nieces and nephews.
Ralph worked hard and moved his way up through companies such as NCR, New York Life Insurance, New England Life Insurance, and finally his own insurance business, LaPadula and Chadderdon Associates with the late Wilson Chadderdon. He also lectured at Ithaca College in the Business School for three years. He was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, a member of Kiwanis and Rotary club and other civic associations. His last one being the Community Police Board, even in his early eighties. One of his greatest passions was drawing and painting. He is now looking through a glass clearly, and knowing what is and what is not. Above all, he died loving God and his family. He tried to do good, and be kind. Now he is Home.
Services will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Lincoln Street in Ithaca on Saturday, January 11th, with calling hours at 1:00 pm, and services at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020