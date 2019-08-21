|
Raymond Earl Wilkinson Sr.
Moravia - Raymond Earl Wilkinson Sr., 70, of Moravia, NY and Weatherford, Ok passed away peacefully at home on August 14th, 2019. Ray was born March 10, 1949 in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Clarence and Gladys Abbott Wilkinson. Ray grew up in Moravia. He lived in California for some time but lived most of his life in Moravia, before he moved to Oklahoma recently to be close to his son, Ray Jr.
He was a devoted loving husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, brother, and friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alberta Stone Wilkinson of Moravia, NY and Weatherford, Ok; his sons Tom (Renee) Wilkinson of Trumansburg NY, Ray (Jessica) Wilkinson Jr. of Weatherford, Ok and his daughter Renee (Stephen) Mills of Skaneateles, NY; grandkids he loved dearly, Christina (Chaz), Lania, Vona, Nate, Sammy, Ray III, Leo, Alex and Sydney; great-grand son, Cooper; three brothers, Gerald (Cindy), Clarence "Butch" (Char), all of Moravia, and Robert (Pru) of Locke; five sisters, Betty Chapman, Caroline Richards, Jeanette Farr, all of Moravia, and Melody (Bob) Becker of Borodino; several nieces, nephews, uncles; and his special aunt, Lucy.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Marge Cornell and Joyce Swearingen; brothers, Eugene and Richard Wilkinson.
Ray was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served his country honorably in the US Army from 1966-1969. He worked hard his whole life as a heavy equipment operator and loved his job. Ray was a car enthusiast and enjoyed admiring old muscle cars at the local car shows. Ray especially had a passion and love for his GTO's. He enjoyed entertaining his family through singing and playing guitar for them. He played in a band - Ray and the Country Ramblers back in the early days. He will be missed immensely.
Calling hours will be held from 2pm-4pm, with Funeral services from 4pm-4:30pm, Sunday, September 1st, 2019, at Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. Raymond Wilkinson Jr. will be officiating the funeral services.
A celebration of Life with Full Military Honors will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm, Sunday, September 1st, 2019, at the Moravia VFW, Grove St Extension, Moravia
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 21, 2019