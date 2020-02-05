|
Raymond Royden Howland
Ithaca - Raymond Royden Howland (96) May 14,1923-January 30, 2020, Ithaca, NY
Ray was curious about what comes next. He has his answer, he passed peacefully on January 30 in his beloved recliner.
Ray didn't want a lot of words in his memory. To his way of thinking, if you wanted to see him, you'd visit. And visitors he had! Family, friends, some life long, some newly acquainted and the very best neighbors came to see him daily. To each of you, you were the best medicine and made his days. We are grateful to you all. A special thanks to the staff at Beechtree and everyone at Hospice for his care. It should be noted that Ray volunteered to serve his country as an Army Corporal in 1943.
Ray was predeceased by his first wife Nellie Holt, daughters Carole Bartholomew, Barbara Wiley and sons Gerald and Kenneth Howland. Most recently, he was predeceased by Shirley Howland, the love of his life for 55 years. They are reunited and catching up on the last 7 months apart.
They are survived by Denise (Michael) Shaw, Deanne Howland and Douglas (Stephanie) Howland, 13 grandchildren and oodles of great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ray's life will be held in the spring along with their burial.
