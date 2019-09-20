|
|
Rebecca A. Hansen Hildreth
November 22, 1953 - September 13, 2019 - Beloved Grandmother, Mother, Wife, Sister, and friend passed away on September 13, 2019 after her courageous battle with cancer; she was 65.
Becki was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Hansen(Luss).
Becki is survived by her loving husband, Lon Hildreth, her two sons, Michael E. Tanner (Colleen) Matthew R. Tanner (Dawn). Stepchildren, Matthew Hildreth, Andrew Hildreth (Danielle), and Megan Hildreth. Her sister, Deborah J. Cism. Grandchildren, Eion, Hayley, Christopher, Mackenzi, Dillon, Emma, Gavin, Bailey, Nasia, and Gauge. Nieces, nephews and cousins.
Becki retired from True Insurance in Ithaca after 15 years of service.
With her positive attitude and upbeat outlook, she wanted to make the ones she loved around her appreciate their lives. Her contagious laugh and warm smile will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the SPCA in honor of her love for animals.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 20, 2019