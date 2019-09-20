Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Hildreth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca A. Hansen Hildreth


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca A. Hansen Hildreth Obituary
Rebecca A. Hansen Hildreth

November 22, 1953 - September 13, 2019 - Beloved Grandmother, Mother, Wife, Sister, and friend passed away on September 13, 2019 after her courageous battle with cancer; she was 65.

Becki was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Hansen(Luss).

Becki is survived by her loving husband, Lon Hildreth, her two sons, Michael E. Tanner (Colleen) Matthew R. Tanner (Dawn). Stepchildren, Matthew Hildreth, Andrew Hildreth (Danielle), and Megan Hildreth. Her sister, Deborah J. Cism. Grandchildren, Eion, Hayley, Christopher, Mackenzi, Dillon, Emma, Gavin, Bailey, Nasia, and Gauge. Nieces, nephews and cousins.

Becki retired from True Insurance in Ithaca after 15 years of service.

With her positive attitude and upbeat outlook, she wanted to make the ones she loved around her appreciate their lives. Her contagious laugh and warm smile will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the SPCA in honor of her love for animals.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now