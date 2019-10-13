|
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Reeder Dee Gates
Reeder Dee Gates was born in Olean, NY April 14, 1945 to Clifford Delmer Gates and Helen Inez Gates (Goodell). He died on October 10, 2019 at home surrounded by those he loved. He had suffered strokes in 2014 and dementia took the joy of life from him long before he passed.
Reeder was raised in the hamlet of Little Genesee, NY and was very proud of his Alleghany County roots. He loved his family unconditionally. He learned about hard work from his parents as his dad worked tirelessly as the local garbage man and was also the proud owner of Gates Disposal. He inherited his great love of music from his dad who played the accordion and had his own band. Reeder played piano beautifully and listened to music by the hour, mostly jazz but appreciated good music of any genre. His touch on the keyboard was much like the style of his idol, Bill Evans. Reeder, like his dad, was a great listener and could always see the "big picture" when those around him could not. He received the gift of being able to take anything apart and fix it from his mother. She taught him about determination and gave him the confidence to know he could do it. She too, had an unsurpassed work ethic.
Reeder was a 1963 graduate of Bolivar High School in a small class of 33 people. His friendships with his classmates were precious to him. He graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1968. That same year he married his college sweetheart, Sally Snow Gates. After starting his professional career as a pharmacist at Key Drugs in Rochester, they moved to Ithaca, NY. In January 1972, they purchased their first drug store, The Hill Drug in Collegetown, which was established in 1903. In 1975, they purchased another turn of the century drugstore, The Northside Pharmacy and in 1976, they established the second Hill Drug Store in Dryden NY. The stores flourished with his guidance, with his commitment to his customers and with the hard work and dedication of his employees, many of whom had 25-30 years of employment. They sold the business in 2005 to Kinney Drugs.
He was very proud of his 29-year association with The Tompkins Trust Company as a director at TTC and at Tompkins Financial. He mirrored their conservative business values and developed very strong friendships with many on the board and at the bank. He was a 46-year member at The Country Club of Ithaca where he served as president for six terms and on the Board. His most notable accomplishments were overseeing the retirement of the Club's mortgage in 1985 and the year-long Centennial celebration in 2000. His friendships at the club were many and very dear. Yearly Spring golf trips to Myrtle Beach and then Florida cemented these deep bonds.
Reeder was extremely hard-working; some would say a workaholic. He was honest, humble, kind, extremely patient, precise, conservative and sensitive. He instilled his beliefs into his children with his numerous lectures around the dinner table. "It all goes back to morals and values", he would say. His life circled around his family, the drug stores, the Bank, golf and the Country Club, his music, Maine and for many years the family's home-away-from-home Lucatelli's Restaurant. His friendships, which developed over the years in these circles were held together by mutual love, respect and admiration.
Although he often worked 60 to 70 hours a week, he also knew how to relax and get his mind off the grind. He had his regular golf groups and rounds with family on the weekends as well as the numerous golf trips he took with his buddies. He would shoot out to Maine, where he could truly shut down and tinker around the property or just relax over a cup of coffee on the front porch. He loved his music, always listening, watching live music and taking weekly piano lessons in Sayre, PA with his dear friend and teacher, Brian Murphy.
His proudest accomplishment was his family. He was a loving husband to Sally and a wonderful father and role model to his children, Jason Christopher, Erin Alene and Ainsley Fey. They had their lives in Ithaca but the most special place in their hearts was their home in Otisfield, Maine. It was there that they were truly together.
Reeder suffered the great loss of his brother, Maurice in 1999. The loss was profound and affected him deeply. Nothing could prepare him for the loss of his son, Jason in 2009. A piece of him died when Jason passed. He is also predeceased by his mother and father; infant brother, Galen; nephew Scott Childs; brother-in-law and dear friend Gary Hood; his grand-nephew and "hero to all" Todd Quist; his grandparents Claude and Lottie (Rawleigh) Gates, William and Alta (Gillmer) Goodell Castle; step-grandfather Archie Castle; his uncles Leon (Dorothy) Goodell, Charles (Millie) Gates, Dorr "Farmer" (Emily) Gates; aunts LeeAnna (Robert) Tripp, Dorothy (Charles) Hamshere, Louise (Ray) Goodman and cousin Shirley Eddy.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Sally; his daughter Erin (Missy) Gates and son-in-law Mark Smith of Cranston RI; his daughter Ainsley Nunley and son-in-law Brady Nunley of Franklin MA; "adopted" son, David Church of Dryden NY; his grandchildren, Aidan Reeder, Asher Snow and Aislyn "Tiggy" Snow Gates of Martha's Vineyard, Gates Christopher Nunley of Franklin MA, Sonja Gates Smith and Sally Snow Smith of Providence RI; his very dear sister Vanessa Fey of Trumansburg NY, her children Matthew (Ambra), Joel (Heather) and Lauren Fey; sister-in-law Dona Gates, her children Marc (Karen) Childs, Wendi (Doug) Morgante, Holli Gates and Shannon Wiech; sister-in-law Gail Hood of Oneida NY, her children Todd Hood and Sally Quist, brother-in-law James and sister-in-law Donalyn Moore, their children Miranda, Jesse and Vicky; sister-in-law Patricia and brother-in-law Ray Corriveau; sister-in-law Bette and brother-in-law David Minarski, their children Daniel (Julie), Jon (Sheri), Katie (Chris) Loviglio, James (Ashley) and Stephen, brother-in-law Brett and sister-in-law Denise Moore, their children Beth (Pat) Dawes, Justin Moore, Katie (Brandon) Yeman; daughter-in-law Eve Gates; cousins Harry Gates, Jeannie Hurd, David Gates, Alice Button, Doreen Bigley, Carol Carberry, Janice Jarvis, Terre Dennis and Tim Tripp, Dawn Gustin, Janice Palmer, Sharon Hempill, Kay Ingalls, and Gail McGrath; as well as many grand nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Bangs Funeral Home located at 209 West Green St. in Ithaca. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17th from 4 to 7 PM. A Memorial service will be celebrated at The Country Club of Ithaca, 189 Pleasant Grove Rd Ithaca, NY on October 18th at 2 PM with a reception to follow.
Memorial donations in Reeder's memory may be made to The Jason Christopher Gates Scholarship Fund c/o St. Mark's School, 25 Marlboro Rd. Southborough MA 01772.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019