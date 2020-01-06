|
Rhoda Chase Curtiss
Rhoda Chase Curtiss, born Rhoda Lee Chase and affectionately known as Pidge, age 85, died due to complications of congestive heart failure on November 26, 2019, in Wilmington, DE.
Pidge was born September 26, 1934 in Auburn, NY to Claude Frederick Chase and Florence Harwick Chase, and was raised in the family home in Aurora, NY. She graduated from Emily Howland School and later SUNY Cortland with a Bachelor's of Science in Education. Pidge taught elementary grades in the Ithaca School District from 1955-1981, retiring early, but continued substitute teaching until 1994.
Pidge married Peter Andrew Curtiss in 1955, and together they lived in Etna, NY until 1994, when Peter retired. It was then that the two moved to their second home in Tupper Lake, NY — where they owned the property since 1966 — and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, gardening, bird watching, and preserving the natural history of the Adirondacks. Keeping busy with "Tupper" projects was always a constant, as they acquired additional camps that they opened to friends and family over the years.
In 2002, Pidge and Peter set down southern roots in Sun City Center, FL where they lived seasonally, and eventually permanently in 2009. The two were members of the United Community Church in Tupper Lake, NY and United Church of Christ in SCC, FL as well as Rotary, Audubon Society, and many other organizations.
Pidge is survived by a younger brother, Robert Chase, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
No matter where Pidge was, she was active in her community and carried with her a genuine, generous spirit. Everyone who knew Pidge will appreciate that the best way to honor her memory is to be kind to neighbors and give back to your community in whatever way possible. Her family hopes you will help carry on her legacy this way and if so moved, make a donation to a charity of your own choosing.
Pidge will be buried beside Peter at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.
"Every day is beautiful, only the weather changes." [handwritten note found on Pidge's refrigerator]
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020