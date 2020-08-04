Rhoda M. Ives



Rhoda M. Ives, born in 1935 to Helen and Julius Kreiner, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a minor heart procedure.



Though she was born in Pittsburgh, PA, Rhoda grew up in Brooklyn, NY, where she lived until moving to Havre de Grace, MD, where she was an elementary school teacher. Then she moved to Ithaca, NY, earning a master's degree in speech pathology and audiology at Ithaca College and pursuing a more varied teaching experience. Upon retirement, Rhoda and her husband Bob came to Punta Gorda, FL, to be near family and friends…and to be warm.



Of the many places she lived, Ithaca was truly "home" to Rhoda. She loved its college town atmosphere, the friends she made, the children she taught and the colleagues with whom she was fortunate to collaborate. In Ithaca and its surrounding towns, Rhoda and Bob were able to enjoy many cultural offerings. Also, Rhoda was the first woman to become a Lion in the Lansing, NY Lions Club.



During her elementary school years through 10th grade, Rhoda took several kinds of dance lessons. Her favorite was modern dance (what is called "contemporary" today). She wanted to become a dancer but it just wasn't feasible at the time; so she put all of her energy and creativity into her work as an exceptional teacher. If you were to ask any 50-something adult who was a student of Rhoda's, odds are that they would say that Mrs. Ives was their favorite teacher. Rhoda also loved acting, directing and all things theater. In the 1960s she and a group of actors and supporters of theater turned a dredged up boat in the Chesapeake Bay into a summer "Showboat." The plays that Mrs. Ives directed for the Ithaca City School District were wonderful. Whether a drama or a musical, her shows elicited great excitement in the community. Perhaps her greatest talent in these endeavors was stunning her young actors with their own abilities.



At the time of her death, Rhoda was the "Historian" for the Punta Gorda Symphony Friends volunteer organization and an avid participant in the symphony itself.



It is with heavy heart that those of us left behind to remember Rhoda Ives bid her a fond farewell:



Robert G. Ives: Beloved husband and soul-mate of 41 years, with whom Rhoda shared common interests in the education of children, family, friends, dancing, theater, music, cooking, reading, bridge and other games.



William Karsh and Jennifer Colonell: Son and daughter-in-law.



Bette Jo and Frank Paluzzi: Sister and brother-in-law, as well as dear friends, also retired to Punta Gorda, FL so that they could share most of their holidays and many other fun times with Rhoda and Bob over the years.



Lisa Lilenfeld and Lawrence Riso: Niece and nephew, with whom Rhoda and Bob had a very close relationship, as well as a special relationship with their three children: Alana, Hannah and Alec.



David and Julie Lilenfeld: Nephew and niece, Atlanta, GA, as well as proud parents of Pace and Weston.



Leanne Paluzzi: Niece who lives in Monroe, NY.



Laura and Ben Klein: Niece and nephew who live with their daughter Jessica in Dunnellon, FL.



All of Rhoda's cousins, friends and acquaintances near and far.



In these trying times, Rhoda was very concerned about parents being out of work and children going hungry. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make any donations to your local food bank in memory of Rhoda.



The family is planning on having a virtual memorial get-together in the near future.









