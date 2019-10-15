|
Richard A. Davenport
Brooktondale - Richard A. Davenport, age 84 of Brooktondale, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family.
Born at home in Brooktondale, he was one of seven children born to the late Donald and Mildred English Davenport. Dick enjoyed operating heavy equipment and John Deere tractors. He especially enjoyed mowing lawn and baling hay. He was Highway Superintendant for the Town of Caroline and was a heavy equipment operator for various contractors, retiring from Mancini & Sons in Ithaca.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lowana Randall Davenport at home; two daughters, Christine Day and Catherine (Stephen Turcsik) Caveney; grandchildren, Randall (Heather) Day, Steven Day, Carly (Marshall Bonney) Caveney and Morgan Caveney; great grandchildren, Lydia and Waylon Day; sisters, Marylou (Donald) Woodin and Elizabeth Davenport; brother, Ronald (Lynn) Davenport; sister in law, Joanne Davenport; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members. In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Davenport; sisters, Sally VanEtten and Susan Davenport and his son in law, Steven Day.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, October, 19, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with Pastor Kenneth Lindsey officiating. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Brooktondale Fire Station. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850 or Brooktondale Fire Dept., PO Box 25, Brooktondale, NY 14817. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019