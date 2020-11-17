1/1
Richard A. Nowalk
Dryden, NY - Richard A. Nowalk, "Dick" 74 of Dryden, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with his children by his side.

Dick was born on September 5, 1946, and lived in the Dryden area for most of his life. He graduated from Dryden High School in 1965 and was an athlete on the School's wrestling and football teams. Dick joined the United States Navy in 1966 and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1968. Upon returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Halme and shared 40 years of joy and happiness. He was predeceased by the love of his life in 2008. Together, they were inseparable during good times and bad and were a testament of true love.

Early in his career, Dick was employed by Smith Corona in Cortland and Groton New York during the Company's prime years of creating the world's finest typewriters. He then went on to work in the natural gas industry for Consolidated Natural Gas and Dominion Energy for many years until his retirement in 2001.

Dick had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He loved being with his son in the woods, hunting or at the lake, fishing. He also loved attending car shows with friends and displaying his Corvette and Mustang. Dick took many trips and adventures with family and friends on his Harley Davidson. He served the Dryden community as a village trustee, commander of the American Legion and as a youth football coach.

Dick is survived by his son, Joel Nowalk (Katie) of Dexter, NY and daughter, Kristin (Robert) MacHenry of Cortland/Moravia, NY; grandchildren Devin MacHenry of Fairport, NY, Brett, MacHenry of Cortland, NY, and Jason MacHenry of Cortland, NY; brothers Ron (Krista) Knout, Stuart Knout, and Bob (Wendy) Ellis; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A private service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Wright Beard Funeral Home, Inc. of Cortland. The Funeral service will be streamed online, https://m.facebook.com/wrightbeardfuneralhomeinc at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, one might consider a contribution in Dick's name to the Cortland County SPCA or an animal shelter of choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
