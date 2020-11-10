Richard A. Perry



( August 15, 1922 - November 03, 2020 )



Richard A. "Dick" Perry plowed his last furrow aboard his Farmall 856 tractor on his way to heaven's green pastures on Tuesday evening, November 3rd, at the age of 98. Born in Elmira, New York, to Raymond A. and Caroline R. Perry, Dick always wanted to be a farmer. After serving as a Navy pilot, completing his degree in agriculture at Cornell University where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Louise Joseph "Jo", they purchased Shalebrook Farm from Cornell Professor Howard Riley in 1955. Dick and Jo spent the rest of their lives working on the farm overlooking Cayuga Lake and Ithaca. Dick had a special relationship with animals. Each of the dairy cows had a name, and several generations of dogs, including his great-granddog, Riley, were always at his side on the farm. However, Dick always made sure there was time for other activities off the farm as well. In their 67 years together, Dick and Jo enjoyed playing tennis, skiing at Greek Peak and in Europe, and sailing on Cayuga Lake and bareboating in the Caribbean. A very special part of Dick's life was the time he spent with his daughter, Marilyn, who served as his first mate competitively sailing their Star sailboat, the Argyll, throughout the northeast. Dick dressed in sartorial splendor and was a superb dancer. Jo always lamented that she had to wait in line to dance with her own husband! He especially loved the music of Floyd Cramer, Pete Fountain, and Chet Atkins. Dick also found time to drive charter buses on a part-time basis, including driving Cornell athletic teams to their out-of-town venues.



Dick is survived by his daughter Marilyn (Carl) Sgrecci, granddaughter Laura Sgrecci, Hamilton, NY (with whom he shared many "happy hours" over a glass of wine), and Brian (Matti) Sgrecci, Ithaca (who inherited his love of farming and the Farmall 856). In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his beloved wife Jo, brother John, and sister Lucinda.



We would like to express thanks and gratitude to long-time caregivers Sue Yaeger and Zelkida Adjinovic, as well as Classen Home Health, and Seneca View Skilled Nursing.



As per his wishes, no services will be held. Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca.









