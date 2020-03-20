Services
Richard "Dick" Anderson

Richard "Dick" Anderson

Candor, New York - Richard "Dick" Anderson, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Mr. Anderson was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Laura Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 67 ½ years, Marjorie Anderson; four children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Barbara Anderson, Lynn and Thomas Shay, Lori and Chester Callahan, Dianne Bird; grandchildren, Michael and Annie Anderson, Jason and Christa Anderson, Katie Anderson, Nicholas Bartlow, Kayleigh and Daniel Hranek, Korrie Lerch and Chad Bacon, Nathan Lerch, Amanda Lerch; seven great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Jeanette Anderson; several nieces and nephews. Dick served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War. He retired from IBM and later drove bus for Candor School District. He was an original founding member of the Candor Emergency Squad and was nominated 2007 Tioga County's Fittest Senior Athlete. He enjoyed writing short stories and poetry. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard Anderson's memory to the Candor Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 142, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Dick's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
