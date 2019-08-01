|
Richard "Dick" Arden
Trumansburg - Richard D. "Dick" Arden, age 77, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Cayuga Medical Center from complications of a recent surgery. Richard was born in Ithaca on October 7, 1941, a son of the late Raymond Dawson and Doreen Margaret (Heathwaite) Arden. He attended Trumansburg schools and graduated with the class of 1959. Richard had worked at the Town of Ulysses Highway Department, worked at Mackey Machinery and spent 23 years working for Ithaca Gun Company. Richard retired from Challenge Industries where he was a counselor in the electronics department, which he cherished deeply. Richard was a people person and enjoyed his time as a member of the Ithaca Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and spent his time being with family and had a passion for the outdoors and his grandchildren. He was a storyteller and loved sitting on the porch where he spent a majority of his time during the summer months and loved tinkering in the garage on his tractors. Richard is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Smith) Arden of Trumansburg; his sister, Patricia Terwilliger of Newfield; his children, Carol Arden of Ithaca and Robert R. (Karen) Arden of Burdett along with his grandchildren, Heather (David) Peyton of North Carolina, Tracy (Jason) Vesley of Mecklenburg, Sean Vesley of NYC, Paul Terwilliger of Newfield, Alaina Smith of Geneva, Justin (Faith) Townsend of Deland, FL, Nicholas (Ashleigh) Arden of Trumansburg, Tyler Arden of Trumansburg, Derek and Kailie Moore of Corning, and Kaitlin and Ashley Crane of Burdett along with his great-grandchildren, Aubryanna and Gabriel Arden, and Destan Peyton and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Arden. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6:00pm, at the funeral home. Burial will be private for immediate family. The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Richards's memory to kindly consider donating to the Trumansburg Ambulance Fund. Donations may be sent to Trumansburg Volunteer Fire Co., EMS, PO Box 418, Trumansburg, NY 14886.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 1, 2019