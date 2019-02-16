|
|
Richard Barron
Groton - Richard Meredith Barron, 81, of Groton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Northwoods Rehab.in Moravia.
He was born in Mount Pleasant, PA on September 2, 1937, a son of the late William & Mary (Hyatt) Barron. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Barbara (Corwin) Barron, his three sons, Richard Jr. (Tess) of Panama City, FL, Lonnie (Deb) of Groton, and Scott (Cathy) of Lansing; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Royce (James, deceased) of Enfield and June Carroll (Mike) of Cortland; and a brother, David Barron (Sandy) of Elmira. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two bothers, William (Billy), who died in 1994, and Kenneth (Ken), who died in 2016, and a sister, Gertrude (Gert) Reeves, who died in 2011.
Dick had a love for horses and participated in horse shows in his younger days, as well as snowmobiling and hunting. He was a master of all trades. He operated a Texaco Gas Station in Groton, worked at Empire State Culvert in Groton, and later was employed with Economy Paving in Cortland for 30 years, first as a laborer, then as a superintendent, which he enjoyed doing. He loved bossing people around. He was a 49 year member of the Laborers Union Local 785 of Ithaca, one of the founding members of the Groton Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club, and he and his wife, Barbara, were foster parents for a few years. He has enjoyed his retirement since 1999, and had enjoyed spending family time at his home on the lake at King Ferry for over 30 years, and spent winters at their home in Zephyrhills, FL. The last few years have been spent at his home in Groton, NY.
Funeral services will be held at 5 pm, Tuesday (Feb. 19), at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 to 5 pm, prior to the services. Spring interment will be in Groton Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are requested to the Groton Ambulance Fund.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 16, 2019