Richard "Dick" Durling
Trumansburg - Richard "Dick" Durling of Trumansburg flew into God's arms surrounded by family following a brief illness on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 71. Dick was born in Ithaca on January 28, 1949, a son of the late Clyde and Gladys (Terry) Durling. He graduated from Charles O. Dickerson High School in 1967 and joined the United States Navy in 1968 where he honorably served his country until being discharged in 1972. For over 30 years Dick worked in the New York State Park System and retired as Assistant Park Manager from Taughannock Falls State Park. Following his formal retirement, Dick found himself working in a variety of roles including driving bus for the Trumansburg School District, and handyman extraordinaire and A-team member at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home. He gave back to his community throughout his life as a 4-H leader, served as a Lieutenant, Assistant Chief for 8 years, and Fire Chief for 2 years of the Trumansburg Fire Department, was a faithful servant of First Baptist Church in Trumansburg, oversaw two Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland builds on Salo Drive in Trumansburg, and even could be spotted at Christmas time portraying the "jolly man in the red suit" at local events and daycares throughout the holiday season. Dick is survived by his wife, Laura Durling; children, Tammy (Kurt) McMillen, Jamie Negus, Kasey (AJ) Simpson, and Jarrod (Morgan Wright) Surine; grandchildren, Keith (Elyse) McMillen, Katie (Jake Hoover) McMillen, Brittney Cunningham, Jason and Conner Simpson; brothers, Ron (Marcia) Durling and Wayne (Jacqui) Durling; sister, Donna (Mickey) Miller; brothers in law, Phil (Carolyn) Myers and Scott (Denise) Myers; and several nieces and nephews and their families.Dick's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Jacob Skezas, Dr. John Powell, Dr. Sanjeev Vohra, Dr. Charles Garbo, Dr. Malcolm Brand, all of the ED and ICU staff and care professionals at Cayuga Medical Center, Trumansburg Fire Department and Trumansburg Ambulance, and Pastor Dennis Christiansen for all of their care of support. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 4443 East Seneca Road, Trumansburg. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Dick's memory to kindly consider First Baptist Church of Trumansburg, PO Box 686, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or the Trumansburg Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 418,Trumansburg, NY 14886 or The , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020