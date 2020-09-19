Richard "Dick" Durling
Trumansburg - Richard "Dick" Durling of Trumansburg flew into God's arms surrounded by family following a brief illness on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 71. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held privately for family. In the Summer of 2021, a Celebration of Life for Dick will be held at Taughannock Park for family and friends. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com