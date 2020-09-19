1/
Richard "Dick" Durling
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Durling

Trumansburg - Richard "Dick" Durling of Trumansburg flew into God's arms surrounded by family following a brief illness on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 71. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held privately for family. In the Summer of 2021, a Celebration of Life for Dick will be held at Taughannock Park for family and friends. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
6073878151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved