Richard E. Schuler
Ithaca - Richard E. Schuler, Professor of Economics and Civil and Environmental Engineering at Cornell University, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, at the age of 81.
Dick grew up in Allentown PA, where he met and married Mary, his beloved wife of 56 years. Dick cherished his family and children, including his son Rick Schuler (Natalie), daughter Anne Schuler and daughter Judy Miller (Joel). Dick was the proud grandfather of Max (Tatyana), Nikhon and John Schuler and Jake, Cassie, Elizabeth and Zach Miller. He will be remembered by his beloved extended family and his many students, friends and colleagues.
Dick began his career as a professional engineer for the Pennsylvania Power and Light Company in Allentown, PA. He was also an energy economist with Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to teaching at Cornell since 1972, his administrative positions at Cornell included director of the Waste Management Institute, director of the Cornell Institute for Public Affairs, as well as associate director of the Center for the Environment. He has served on the Board of Trustees of Cornell University, including its executive committee, on Cornell presidential search committees, and he was a member of the faculty senate for nearly twenty years. Outside of Cornell, Dick served on the executive committee of the National Science Foundation -supported, multi-university Institute for Civil Infrastructure Systems. Dick was Deputy Chairman of the New York State Public Service Commission, a consultant to numerous government agencies and industries on pricing, management, and environmental issues and to the World Bank on energy and infrastructure investment programs for Thailand and the Philippines. From its inception in 1999 until April 2012 he was a founding board member of the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) that is responsible for operating the electric transmission grid reliably in New York while overseeing an efficient power market.
A memorial Mass for Dick will be celebrated by Fr. Joseph Marcoux at Saint Catherine of Siena Church in Ithaca on Monday, February 18 at 1:00pm.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019