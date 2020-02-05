Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hollybrook Country Club
Spencer, NY
1956 - 2020
Richard Elwell Smith Obituary
Richard Elwell Smith

Spencer - Richard Elwell Smith of Spencer, NY passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by his family members. Richard was born in Waverly, NY on March 22, 1956. He is survived by his children, daughter, Sarah Smith Syden and Ben Syden, Albany, NY; son, Joshua Smith and Sarah Smith, Spencer, NY; son, Tanner Smith, Spencer, NY; four grandchildren; brother, Edward & Barb Smith, Himrod, NY; sister, Luann (Smith) Miner, Sayre, PA; brother, Timothy Smith, Macungie, PA; brother, Thomas and Nancy Smith, Delhi, NY; nieces and nephews; his loving partner, Donna Morelli, Elmira, NY. He was predeceased by his parents Lloyd & Joyce (Marbaker) Smith and his son Brandon Smith.

Dick was a beloved member of the community, having served as a member of the Spencer Highway Department for over 40 years. He also was a long time volunteer for the Spencer Fire Department. He loved his family, good food, and a fun camping or fishing trip.

The Smith family will receive friends on February 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Hollybrook Country Club in Spencer, NY. Memorials may be directed to the Spencer Fire Department.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
