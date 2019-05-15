|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Richard G. Holley
04/30/1933 - 05/15/2009
Dear Dad,
With our hearts still broke and we shed our tears, today it marks you've been gone for 10 years. So hard to believe it's been this long, just as difficult to accept our Patty is gone. We are sure you are holding her tight, since Mom welcomed her home that Nov. night. We miss you Dad in a million ways, you are in all that we do day after day. Please hold our loving sister at your side, and our babies too Holley, Jude and Adaline.
We love you Dad forever.
Eternally Yours,
Debi & Rick, Carmen, Betty Lou, Andy, Chris
& Les, all the grandchildren and
great grandchildren
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 15, 2019