Richard (Griff) H. Griffen
Richard (Griff) H. Griffen, formerly of Ithaca, passed away in Syracuse on May 22nd. He was born in Ithaca on March 3, 1929 to the late Lida and Erven Griffen. He grew up on a farm in Trumbulls Corner and graduated from Newfield High School in 1948. After high school, Griff started working as an Apprentice Lineman for NYSEG. In 1950 he married Cecilia Cox and they were married for over 50 years until her death in 2001. During the Korean War, he joined the Army and was stationed at Camp Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. From 1950-53, he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. After the Army, he and Cece returned to Ithaca to raise a family and he resumed his career at NYSEG, eventually retiring as Senior Foreman after 41 years of service.
Griff was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and spending time in the woods. He was a certified Master Forester and used those skills to maintain the forest land surrounding his log cabin in Danby. In addition to enjoying outdoor activities, he loved playing cards. He was often found playing Euchre at BPOE Elks Lodge #636 where he was a lifetime member. After retirement, Griff and Cece purchased an RV and travelled extensively in the United States including a 3 month trip to Alaska. They also enjoyed international travel visiting such locales as Panama, Egypt, Greece, Russia, and Finland.
He is survived by his children: Cecilia Kurpita (Nick), Richard Griffen, Jr. (Bonnie), Douglas Griffen, and Elizabeth Griffen (Tom Edwards); six grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Cecilia, he was predeceased by his brother Alfred and sisters, Alice and Florence.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the National Parks Foundation or the .
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020