Richard J. Anderson
Jacksonville, FL - Richard J. Anderson, 51, of Jacksonville, Florida formerly of Groton, died unexpectedly, June 21st, 2020.
Born October 22, 1968, in Watertown New York he was the son of the late Henry Anderson and Sandra Scott Stone.
Richard was a free spirit, walk to his own beat and was a jack of all trades. If you needed any type of construction, plumbing, or electrical work done he was the guy to go to. If you needed any mechanical work done he could figure it out and if you needed someone to talk to, you might get a word in but Richard was known to be able to talk a good talk and convince you into feeling like you had known each other for years, he had a love for camping and fishing, especially with his mom.
He Is survived by his daughter, Harley Anderson of Florida, his siblings, Sherri Lockwood, Hank Anderson both of Groton and Gary Anderson of McLean. He's also survived by four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Burial will be on the family plot in Groton Rural Cemetery on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Groton Fire Dept. Ambulance fund. Please leave condolences on Richard's guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com