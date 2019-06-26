|
|
Richard "Dick" Kirk, Jr.
Candor, NY - Richard "Dick" Kirk, Jr., 86, of Candor passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Dick was born in Candor, New York to the late Richard and Susie Kirk. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Donna Kirk; sister, Doris Reynolds Edwards; brother, Kenneth Kirk. Dick is survived by his five children, Rickey Kirk, Gary Kirk, David Kirk, Douglas Kirk, Brenda and Thomas Osovski; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Dick was very proud to run the family farm. He owned and operated Kirk Excavating and took great pride in digging graves for many of the local cemeteries. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking fishing trips to Canada. Life Celebration services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main Street, Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Dick's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019