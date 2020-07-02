Richard L. Deeb



9/14/1936 - 7/1/2020



On July 1, 2020 Richard L. Deeb passed away in his home surrounded by family as per his wishes and desires. He was born in Ithaca on September 14, 1936 son of the late Leo and Annie Honness Deeb and was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia A. Deeb who died October 10, 2015.



Dick is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kathleen Deeb; his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Eric Hartz and his granddaughter, Kassandra Hartz Meigs and her husband, Ryan Meigs. He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley (Fred) Stone and Linda (Ron) Kemp.



Dick graduated from Ithaca High in 1955, he then attended CCBI where he received a degree in business accounting and served as the president of his graduating class. He served in the United States Navy Reserves earning an honorable discharge. Dick began his professional career working for his father, Leo, with Kendal Oil. He would go on to work for General Electric and then ending his career at Cornell University where he retired after 25 years in the facilities department.



Dick was an outstanding athlete, playing pro baseball in the 50's and was an avid golfer and sportsman throughout his life. In recent years he enjoyed fishing with his son. He loved reading and learning about history which involved several historic trips with his granddaughter. Family vacations to Florida and Las Vegas were something he cherished. Dick was a lover of music, both listening to it and playing it. Whenever he played the piano or harmonica it was all by ear. He was a member of St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church and the Ithaca Elks Club.



A private funeral service will be held at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Stephen Gousios officiating. Burial will be held at the East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to the Salvation Army of Ithaca.









