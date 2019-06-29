|
Richard L. "Booper" Dickens
Trumansburg - Richard L. "Booper" Dickens of Trumansburg passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2019 at the age of 45. Booper was born on September 14, 1973 in Ithaca, a son to Richard Dickens and Nancy Breed. Booper spent most of his life pipelining and was currently working with Vacri Construction in Binghamton. He lived his life to the fullest, lived hard, and loved even harder. Booper had countless friends and would help anyone no matter what the situation was. He had a great sense of humor, was an Arctic Cat enthusiast, and enjoyed any excuse to play golf, especially with his oldest daughter. He loved his daughters unconditionally, more than you know. Each one held a special place in his heart. Booper is survived by his wife, Donna Dickens; three daughters, Amanda (Nicole), Anna, and Amelia Dickens; mother, Nancy Austen; seven siblings, Nancy (Thomas) Connors, Timmy (Brenna) Drake, Jackie (Reuben) Chicone, Dusty (Jim) Snyder Jr, David Dickens, Stephanie Dickens, and David (Christine) Ledger; step mother, Pat Drake; two step siblings, Dora and Bobby (Adrianne) Minichello; cousins, Gary (Debbie) Breed and Randy (Teressa) Breed; close friends, Rob (Candy) Robinson, Ricky, Bill, Dustin, Matt, Matty, Chad, Rick G, Donnie, Casey, Matt T., Joe, Marcy, Amy Jo, and Holly; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and many friends. The family will be present to receive friends from 3:00 to 6:00pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6:00pm, at the funeral home. Burial will be private for family. The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Booper's memory to kindly consider donating to Amelia's Education at Amelia Dickens, 7505 Blew Road, Ovid, NY 14521. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 29, 2019