Richard L. Dobson
1934 - 2020
Richard L. Dobson

Richard L. Dobson, 86, departed this world on June 17, 2020 on his own terms, refusing medical intervention on what God had planned for him. He died peacefully at home cared for by those who loved him, and surrounded by his beloved cats.

Rick was born to Lyme Gallagher and Laura Nash Dobson on May 2, 1934.

Rick was a man with a dream: an American dream, and one he achieved. He was a hard-working man. Rick proudly served in the US Army the same time as Elvis Presley, 1957-1963. He oversaw the truck fleet and won their driving competition. He volunteered with the Danby Fire Department for 64 years, often the first person on the scene. Rick ran Dobson Motors for decades, notoriously buying buses and firetrucks. In 1972 when Elmira suffered a flood during Agnes, Rick built a trailer park for the displaced citizens. He was a man capable of many things: he moved buildings, hosted music concerts, and ran a horse riding academy. Rick loved cars and antiques and often gave a home to misfit toys. He loved giving meaningful gifts unexpectedly to close friends.

Rick always wore a white cowboy hat and he never drank alcohol or smoked. He enjoyed telling stories, many of which involved cops or wild animals with Rick as the hero. Those who loved him loved his stories.

Some people move mountains, but Rick built his own. Rick's ashes will be spread atop of Astreeian Mountain where he can bear witness to all future sunrises and sunsets from the "Panaramic View".

In Rick's favorite farewell, "Drive Slow."

He is survived by his children Rick Dobson Jr. and Rhonda Weigand; grandchildren, Ariyanna Hall, Astreeian Weigand and Brandon(Erica) Weigand; and his good friends Kitty (John) Hall-Thurnheer and Shane (Julie) Spencer, and his beloved kitty cats. He was predeceased by his daughter, Virginia Laura Dobson and granddaughter Laura Weigand.

He has 3 living siblings: Pat Lower, Dawn Green and Bruce Lott.

Due to the Corona Virus services for Rick will be announced at a later date…




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 19, 2020
Our condolences to Matt Lott and his entire family.
Jackie & Mark Armstrong
Friend
June 19, 2020
Was a Awsome guy like another dad to me baught many cars still have my Camaro he was a great story teller and a great friend when he was your friend it was forever
June 19, 2020
See you later to a dear old friend of old family. You will be missed. You were a man that could build mountains and I believe you will continue to build your mountains no matter where you are, as it was always part of your dream. May you rest in piece.
Kevin Benjamin
Friend
June 19, 2020
Ok sorry to hear of Ricks passing. Always had a smile and will miss seeing him out and about.
Rita & Skip Sims
Rita
Friend
June 19, 2020
Rick was a fixture in Danby for many years. He had a great love for his community. Our personal interactions with him were always interesting and enjoyable. He was a kind and caring person. He will be greatly missed.
Nancy & David Pochily, Danby
Nancy Pochily
Friend
June 19, 2020
so long old friend, It was a pleasure to know you.
Linda Emery
Friend
June 19, 2020
I will always remember your kindness, for the trails you made so my niece and I could ride through your property. I loved your antique cars. Prayers for your family
Catherine Elia-Shea
Neighbor
June 19, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences to all who loved him.
MR&Mrs Cisar
