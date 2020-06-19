Richard L. Dobson



Richard L. Dobson, 86, departed this world on June 17, 2020 on his own terms, refusing medical intervention on what God had planned for him. He died peacefully at home cared for by those who loved him, and surrounded by his beloved cats.



Rick was born to Lyme Gallagher and Laura Nash Dobson on May 2, 1934.



Rick was a man with a dream: an American dream, and one he achieved. He was a hard-working man. Rick proudly served in the US Army the same time as Elvis Presley, 1957-1963. He oversaw the truck fleet and won their driving competition. He volunteered with the Danby Fire Department for 64 years, often the first person on the scene. Rick ran Dobson Motors for decades, notoriously buying buses and firetrucks. In 1972 when Elmira suffered a flood during Agnes, Rick built a trailer park for the displaced citizens. He was a man capable of many things: he moved buildings, hosted music concerts, and ran a horse riding academy. Rick loved cars and antiques and often gave a home to misfit toys. He loved giving meaningful gifts unexpectedly to close friends.



Rick always wore a white cowboy hat and he never drank alcohol or smoked. He enjoyed telling stories, many of which involved cops or wild animals with Rick as the hero. Those who loved him loved his stories.



Some people move mountains, but Rick built his own. Rick's ashes will be spread atop of Astreeian Mountain where he can bear witness to all future sunrises and sunsets from the "Panaramic View".



In Rick's favorite farewell, "Drive Slow."



He is survived by his children Rick Dobson Jr. and Rhonda Weigand; grandchildren, Ariyanna Hall, Astreeian Weigand and Brandon(Erica) Weigand; and his good friends Kitty (John) Hall-Thurnheer and Shane (Julie) Spencer, and his beloved kitty cats. He was predeceased by his daughter, Virginia Laura Dobson and granddaughter Laura Weigand.



He has 3 living siblings: Pat Lower, Dawn Green and Bruce Lott.



Due to the Corona Virus services for Rick will be announced at a later date…









