Richard P. "Dick" Fagan
Dryden - Richard P. "Dick" Fagan, age 79 of Dryden, NY passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca surrounded by his family.
Born January 3, 1941 in Taunton, MA he was the son of the late William and Laura Eagan Fagan. A graduate of Fairfield University, Dick was Senior Vice-President at NYSEG retiring in 1996 after 25 years of service. Dick loved building things and was a great all around the house do it yourselfer. He loved skiing and golfing and was a member of the board of Challenge Industries, a member of Sertoma and communicant of Holy Cross Church. Above all else, Dick's greatest love was spending time with his family.
Dick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ellen Willson Fagan at home; children, Deborah (Mark) Goehring, Donna Fagan-Cole (died, July 2019)(Charles Rowe), Michael Fagan and Christopher (Gayle) Fagan; sisters, Margaret Courcy and Catherine McDermott; grandchildren, Matthew, Tanya, Victoria, Caitlin and Callan; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition, he was predeceased by siblings, Mary Goodhue, Theresa Stroh and William Fagan and grandson, Stephen Goehring.
Family and friends may call from 3-6 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am at Holy Cross Church, 375 George Rd., Freeville, NY on Friday, March 6, 2020. Burial will be later in the spring at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church, 375 George Rd., Freeville, NY 13068 or The of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020