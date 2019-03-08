Services
Elkton, VA - Richard R. VanNest, 63, went to our Lord on February 17, 2019. Rick was very proud to be a Marine Corps veteran. His hobbies included fishing, spending time with friends and being outdoors. He liked NASCAR and was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan.

Rick is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Nancy Barnes, and their daughter, Alicia VanNest; he is also survived by sons Chad Scaglione, Chris VanNest, daughter Chivon Pedersen; sister JoAnn Pettinato; brothers Joey Pettinato, Loren and Gary VanNest; and step-father Carl Mongold. He was predeceased by his brother Jeff VanNest; mother SallyAnn Mongold; father Richard Claire VanNest; and good friend Big Gary Templon. Rick leaves behind best friends Brian and Sue Ellis, Doug Orndorf and his beloved furry friends Rowdy and Wiley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
