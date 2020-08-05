1/1
Richard Thomas Branca
Richard Thomas Branca

Richard T. Branca, 76, of Mount Dora, Florida, passed away on July 23, 2020. He was born in New York, New York and was a resident of Ithaca and Trumansburg, New York for thirty-four years before moving permanently to Mount Dora in 2013.

Richard was an electrical engineer, held an MBA, and was the former owner of Gallagher & Shean, Inc. Electrical Design and Construction of Ithaca, New York.

Richard was a dedicated and accomplished practitioner of Theravada Buddhism. He worked abroad in Papua New Guinea and Africa as an international partner and team leader with Habitat for Humanity, in Nicaragua with Educate the Children, as a Hospice volunteer in the Ithaca area, and was a supporter of many other worthy organizations. He traveled widely, loved hiking and camping in the wilderness, became an avid bike-rider and ran in over a dozen marathons.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Dr. Veronika Siebenkotten-Branca of Mount Dora, Florida; his sons, Matthew N. Branca (Marlene) of Longmont, Colorado and Daniel N. Branca (Wilda) of Seattle, Washington; his brother Russell Branca of Queens, New York; his former wife, Laura Ward Branca of Ithaca, and his grandchildren: Corrado Branca, Ellis Branca, Angelo Branca, Juliano Branca, Nicholas Branca and Natasha Branca.

Richard's family expresses our gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy, kindness and appreciation shown to us by the many people whose lives Richard touched. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in Richard's honor to Doctors Without Borders https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm or to the Tathagata Meditation Center http://www.tathagata.org/Dana, 1215 Lucretia Avenue, San Jose, CA, 95122, USA





Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
