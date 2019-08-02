|
|
Richard U. "Dick" Enright
North Syracuse - Richard U. "Dick" Enright, 82, of North Syracuse, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Crouse Hospital surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Richard was born in Ithaca, NY to the late Edward and Mary Enright. He was a graduate of Ithaca High School; upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Fred T. Berry. He graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Business and retired from General Electric after 36 years in the radar division. In retirement, Richard enjoyed volunteering his time with the Elfun Society, meeting with friends at The Retreat and traveling to the Navy reunions. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp. His favorite hobby was his lifelong love for roller skating.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Edward and sister-in-law, Catherine. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Donna (Morlock) Enright; his children, Louise (John) Porter of Syracuse, Richard (Catherine) Enright of Liverpool, William (Carol) Enright of Clay, Kelsey (John) Wahrman of Arkansas, and Alan (Debbie) Morlock of Fulton; four grandchildren, John, Jeffrey, Richard and Andrea; five great-grandchildren, Kathleen, Connor, Anna, Ryleigh and Richard; his brother, Donald Enright of Ithaca; two nephews, and his furry feline, Zinky.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 am at THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, followed by a Funeral Mass in celebration of Richard's life at 10:00 am in St. Margaret's Church, Mattydale. Private burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cortland. Family and friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse, NY. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret's Church, 203 Roxboro Rd., Syracuse, NY 13211.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 2, 2019