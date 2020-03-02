Services
Robert A. Lundy Obituary
Robert A. Lundy

Ithaca - Robert A. Lundy, age 91 of Ithaca, NY formerly of Richford, NY passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Hospicare Residence in Ithaca.

Born May 3, 1928 in Lyons, NY he was the son of the late John and Emily Nearpass Lundy. Bob was an US Air Force veteran of WW II. Bob was employed in the Dairy and Frozen Foods Departments of TOPS Market in Ithaca prior to his retirement in 1998.

Bob is survived by his children, Kathleen Kilts, Janet (Jake) Jacoby, Dan (Diane) Lundy; step-daughter, Kelly (Rick) Clark; grandchildren, Robert Kilts (Mike), Amy Davison (Rich), Dick Kilts Jr. (Erin), Mark Jacoby (Brandy), Joe Jacoby (Laura), Brian Lundy(Jessica), Krista Lundy-Scammell (Pete), Katee Sims (Ernie), Dan Lundy II (Jennifer) and Brandy Lundy; 16 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren and several step grandchildren; brother, Gene Lundy; sister, Evelyn Gallow and several nieces and nephews. In addition, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary; son, Rick and daughter in law, Sandy Lundy; son in law, Dick Kilts; brother, James and his wife, Wilma Lundy; sister, Marion and her husband Dick Burnett; sister, Alice and her husband Charlie Putnam; sister, Betty Fox as well as his second wife, Jean Lundy.

Family and friends may call from 10 am -12 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 12 pm at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with Rev. Edie Reagan officiating. Burial will be later in the spring at Ludlowville Pine Grove Cemetery, Lansing, NY. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Longview, Oak Hill Manor and Hospicare for the wonderful care given to Bob in his final days. A special thank you is given to his granddaughter, Krista, for her special care given in Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
