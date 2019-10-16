Services
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
North Spencer Baptist Church
721 Ithaca Rd
Spencer, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
North Spencer Baptist Church
721 Ithaca Rd
Spencer, NY
Resources
Robert A. Mashewske


1955 - 2019
Robert A. Mashewske Obituary
Robert A. Mashewske

Spencer - Robert A. Mashewske of Spencer, NY and formerly of Pflugerville, TX was better known to his family as "Bobby" and "Barney" to his friends. Bobby was born March 25, 1955 at St Joseph's Hospital Elmira, NY to Harvey Keneth Mashewske and Norma Jane New. Bobby passed on to be with the Lord on October 4, 2019 after battles with Multiple Sclerosis and Heart Disease.

He is survived by his Sister in Law Pamela R. (Zevetchin) Mashewske; Niece, Chere C. (Mashewske) Horton; Nephew, Beau D. Mashewske, and half Brother Charles E Mashewske.

Bobby is predeceased by his Father, Harvey Keneth Mashewske; Mother, Norma Jane New; Brother, William R (Bill) Mashewske; and Daughter, Annielle Kolackovsky-Mashewske.

Through all the hardships of his life Bobby never complained and never gave up. He rarely asked for help with anything and was reluctant to accept help even when it was offered. He was a meek and humble man who never wanted to bother anyone with his problems.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at the North Spencer Baptist Church at 721 Ithaca Rd, Spencer, NY 14883. Calling hours will be held from 11 AM - 12 Noon, Memorial Service at 12 Noon, and a Graveside Service at Evergreen Cemetery Spencer, NY will follow the memorial.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Bobby's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a reputable MS .
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
