Robert A. Plane
Albuquerque, NM - The family of Robert A. Plane will hold a reception for friends in his memory at 10:30 am on June 13, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 210 N. Cayuga Street, Ithaca. Bob lived in Ithaca from 1952 through 1974, and maintained a property on the lake in Ovid through 2000.
Bob died at his home in Albuquerque, NM on August 6, 2018, at age 90.
In a private service for family, his ashes will be interred alongside his first wife, Georgia Ames Plane, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
At Cornell, Bob was a professor of chemistry, department chairman, faculty trustee, and provost. He was later president of Clarkson University, director of the Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva, and president of Wells College. With Mary Moore Plane, his wife of 54 years, Bob grew grapes and made wine in Ovid under the Plane's Cayuga Vineyard label.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary and his children David, Martha, Ann, and Jenny, who will all be present at the reception. Also attending will be David's wife, Kathy Jacobs; Bob's sister, Marylu Sonntag and nephew, Bob Sonntag; and five of Bob and Mary's nine grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the educational institution of your choice.
Published in Ithaca Journal from June 6 to June 10, 2019