Robert Arthur Spaulding (Bob), 77, Ithaca, NY, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle/car collision in the Town of Richford.



Bob's story began January 15, 1942 when he was born in Elmira, NY. He was the oldest son of the late Kenneth & Mary (Litey) Spaulding. Bob has 2 younger brothers, David Spaulding who resides in Brooktondale, NY and his middle brother, Richard Spaulding who is since deceased. When Bob was a young man, he attended the St Andrews Seminary in Rochester Diocese with the intention of becoming a priest. In his 11th grade year he returned to Alpine and graduated from the Odessa Montour High School in 1960 as a National Merit semifinalist and with a NY State Regents Scholarship.



During the Vietnam Era, Bob served in the U.S. Army in Greenland dismantling decommissioned Hercules missiles. Bob then worked for Ithaca Gun Co in quality control, Cornell for 28 years retiring from Kenneth Post Lab where he worked as a computer programmer as well as to assist students in the horticulture program.



He remarried in 1984 to Edie who had a daughter, Stephanie, whom he took under his wing and called his own. Bob then joined Edie in the real estate business after he retired from Cornell University, they began their new career together and were known as 'Spouses Selling Houses' for the next 35 years. During this time he was elected Town Supervisor for the Town of Caroline and served the community for 2 terms.



Community Service was Bob's real calling; he was very active in the Town of Caroline to which he called home. Bob volunteered for the Brooktondale Community Center and for the Town of Caroline Seniors. He was the Board of Directors President for Fountain Manor, He wrote for the Brooktondale monthly newsletter 'Old Mill and wrote the Ithaca Journal column Caroline Town Talk, He was the former President of the Ithaca Board of Realtors, an active member of the Slaterville Ambulance & Fire Company and stood guard with the Patriot Guard Riders. No was not in his vocabulary when It came to volunteering and he was always willing to lend a hand in any way he could.



Above all else, family was his true love. He was always ready to tell a story about one of his motorcycle rides with Edie or pull out his phone to share a picture of the kids. He was so proud of each one of them. Bob is survived by his wife Edith, daughter Jill (Nave) Mattison, Stephanie (Moore) McEnany, sons, Robert Spaulding, Scott Spaulding Grandchildren: Marshall Spaulding, Michael (Samantha) Spaulding, Michael Barton, Christopher(Melanie) Bixby, Michelle (Spaulding) Baker, Rachael Spaulding, Alana Barton, Timothy Confer & Michaela McEnany Great Grandchildren: Mick Bixby, Jordyn Barton, Seth Barton, Paige Spaulding, Richard Stetson Jr, Bridgit Shaver-Jones, Jason Shaver. Bob is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Deceased former wife Shirley (Johnson) Spaulding.



Bob's story ended June 9th but his kindness for others, integrity and sense of community will live on in the memory of his family and to those who knew him. We will dearly miss Bob's quick wit and the great man he was.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 19 from 5-7 PM at Bangs Funeral Home 209 W Green St, Ithaca, NY and Thursday, June 20th from 10-11 AM at Bethel Grove Bible Church, 1763 Slaterville Road, Ithaca, NY with Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM



The Patriot Guard Riders will escort Bob's ashes and stand guard at both Bangs Funeral Home and Bethel Grove Bible Church.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Brooktondale Fire Department. Money donated in Bob's honor will go directly for Town of Caroline residents wishing to become EMT's (Emergency Medical Technicians) which will pay for books and supplies needed.



Donations may be mailed to the Brooktondale Fire Department, 786 Valley Road, Brooktondale, NY 14817. Published in Ithaca Journal from June 15 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary