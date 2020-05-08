|
Robert Broomfield
Ithaca - Robert Broomfield, age 91 of Ithaca, NY passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at home following a lengthy illness.
Born June 10, 1928 in Edwardsville, PA he was the son of the late Frederick and Margaret Pugh Broomfield of Dallas, PA. During WW II, from 1944-1945, he was a seaman with the Merchant Marines aboard the oil tanker "S.S. Gulftide." In 1946 he transferred to the US Marine Corp and was honorably discharged in 1947. He is a past member of Niagara Falls VFW Post 917 and Coalville Lodge 474 F&AM of Ashley, PA. Robert worked as a Project Administrator for Cannon Partnership Architectural Firm in Grand Island, NY. He also worked over 35 years in development and maintenance of education facilities; he was the Associate Director of Facilities at Niagara University in Lewiston, NY and Director of Facilities at Buffalo State College. In 1981 he accepted the position of Associate Director of Facilities at Cornell University and retired from there in 1992.
Robert is predeceased by his sister, Ruth Hoover and his brother, James (Thelma) Broomfield. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lillian Young Broomfield; his children, Carol, Robert and Nelson Broomfield; his dog, Annie and cat, Felix. He is also survived by grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews in PA, FL and NY.
At Bob's request there will be no calling hours. Due to the ongoing pandemic, private burial with military honors will be at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. There will be a Memorial Service announced at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850 or the . Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020