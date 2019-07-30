|
Robert Burke
Ithaca - Robert Burke born 4/20/35 passed away 7/25/19 at Cayuga Ridge. He is predeceased by his mother, Marian and his loving wife, Mina. He is survived by his brother, Linden and sister, Francis; his sons Lawrence (Dianne) and Richard (Karin); granddaughters, Christine Burke (Michael Drake), Cynthia (Cornelius) Davis, Courtney (Jacob( McCrindle, Katherine Burke (Elvir Bahtic) and grandson Richard(Madisyn Bell) Burke. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren and a great-granddaughter due in October.
There are no calling hours. A celebration on Bob's life will be held on Thursday, August 1 at the Dryden VFW from 3-6pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Ithaca Cremation is assisting the family.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 30, 2019