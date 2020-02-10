|
Robert Carlyle Shaw (Bob)
Robert Carlyle Shaw (Bob), born 3/4/1929 passed away peacefully at home February 6, 2020, with his son Darrell by his side, at the age of 90.
Bob retired from Cornell University in 1987 working in statutory college fleet.
Bob was antique car, motorcycle, gun, and airplane enthusiast. Bob and his wife Marilyn donated a 1918 Fordson Tractor to the Ulysses Historical Society Museum.
In his later years he enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, answering so many of the questions.
Anyone who was fortunate enough to have met Bob would soon know he was a kind and easygoing man with an abundance of knowledge of local and world history, and auto repairs. He was in the process of restoring a 1935 Plymouth Coupe.
Bob was predeceased by his parents Carlyle and Mary Shaw, his wife, Marilyn, son Randy Boyer, brother James Shaw, sister Janice Pallesen. Bob is survived by his sister Nancy (Tim Kish), children Darrell Shaw, Cheryl (Bob Eastman) Shaw, Rob Boyer, Florenze (Carol Cashman) Boyer, grandchildren Caroline May Antes Shaw, Michelle (Sean) Farrell, Daniel Boyer, Jeremiah Boyer, Jason (Alana) Boyer, nephews, Richard (Gayle) Pallesen, Jeffery (Cindy) Kish, niece Lisa (Zachary) Ziliaks. Several cousins, friends and extended family.
Bob served his country honorably from 1950-1952 during the Korea War in the US Army. He is also a member of the Sons-of-Union Soldiers, SIdney Post 41.
Services will be held Sunday, February 16th at 4:00 pm at Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall, 1201 Dandy Rd., Ithaca, NY.
Military burial with honors will be in late spring.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020