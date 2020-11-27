Robert "Robbie" Conklin
Ithaca, NY - Robert "Robbie" Conklin, 86 years of age, passed on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Oak Hill Manor, in Ithaca, NY.
Robbie was born August 18, 1934 in Potsdam, New York to the late Charles and Mary Conklin. He was the oldest of four siblings, two preceded him in death.
After moving to Ithaca, Robbie worked at Pops Place for nine years, until it closed down. He then worked at Manos Diner for 18 years. A few years before leaving Manos, he moved out to Newfield, where he lived with his sister and brother-in-law, Francine and Al Reed, for 23 years before moving to Oak Hill Manor.
Robbie enjoyed doing a multitude of things during his years. He was a "Gateman" for the Cornell Hockey team, letting players on and off the ice, where it is said, he never missed a game. He loved watching sports and not just on TV, he loved going to watch family play. He loved the Yankees, watched the games as if he were sitting in the ball park. He loved a good western, could watch Bonanza for hours and loved making himself a few sandwiches to take to his room. He loved Subway, chicken wings and never passed up an opportunity to do something with the family, especially if they were heading to town. He loved to fish and loved being on the farm. He was as honest as a day was long, and if he couldn't help you, he would never do anything to hurt you. It didn't matter who you were, or where you were from, Robbie spoke with anyone and swore they were a friend, even a guy in New Jersey.
Everything Robbie owned, you could fit into a suitcase or two. Look close enough at a family photo, you'll more than likely see Robbie in it. He may not have had much, but what Robbie did have were people's hearts. He made you feel important and special, no matter who you were. He showed us that family mattered, regardless of what you had, what you did or the circumstances you were in.
Robbie leaves to cherish his loving memory his younger sister, Francine Reed, nieces and nephews, cousins and all that shared in his life. Because if you spoke with Robbie, he thought of you as his friend.
There will be a hour of visitation starting at 11 am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 followed by a funeral service starting at 12 pm at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. Pastor Dale
Ford will officiate. Burial will follow at Trumbulls Corners Cemetery, Newfield, NY. Masks and social distancing will be required.