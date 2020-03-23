|
Robert E. Bump, Sr.
Burdett - Robert E. Bump, 76, of Burdett, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born in Warsaw, NY on March 28, 1943, the son of the late Claude and Helen (Young) Bump. Robert retired from Ithaca College after 33 years of service. He was a former chief of Burdett Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed woodworking, camping and watching NASCAR. He was predeceased by his wife, Cathy Bump on april 1, 2019.
He is survived by three sons, Robert E. Bump, Jr. (Michael Barsavage) of Burdett, David M. (Rebecca) Bump of Spencer, and Steven J. (Michelle) Bump of Ithaca; a sister, Betty (Ted) Clark of OH; brothers, William (Glory) Bump of Homer and Richard (Joan) Bump of Elmira; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren;
A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements by Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020