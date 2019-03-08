Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Dryden Fire Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Hamilton


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert E. Hamilton Obituary
Robert E. Hamilton

Canandaigua - Robert E Hamilton, 73 of Canandaigua, NY, formerly of Brooktondale, NY, died Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Born January 12, 1945 in Westfield, PA. He was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Bernice J.(Gunn) Hamilton. Following graduation of H.S he served in the U.S Army as a ACFT Powertrain RPMN and sheet metal worker. He worked as a landscaper, carpenter and plumber. He is survived by his daughter Robin Hamilton and 3 grandchildren Damien Hamilton, Megan Robertson and Cheyenne Olmstead; 2 Brothers, 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 4 brothers, Kenneth Jr, Michael, Randy and Lawrence Hamilton.

Funeral Services will be held at Willow Glen Cemetery at a later date. Pleas join us for a celebration of life at the Dryden Fire Hall on March 8th at 4PM.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.