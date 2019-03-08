|
|
Robert E. Hamilton
Canandaigua - Robert E Hamilton, 73 of Canandaigua, NY, formerly of Brooktondale, NY, died Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Born January 12, 1945 in Westfield, PA. He was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Bernice J.(Gunn) Hamilton. Following graduation of H.S he served in the U.S Army as a ACFT Powertrain RPMN and sheet metal worker. He worked as a landscaper, carpenter and plumber. He is survived by his daughter Robin Hamilton and 3 grandchildren Damien Hamilton, Megan Robertson and Cheyenne Olmstead; 2 Brothers, 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 4 brothers, Kenneth Jr, Michael, Randy and Lawrence Hamilton.
Funeral Services will be held at Willow Glen Cemetery at a later date. Pleas join us for a celebration of life at the Dryden Fire Hall on March 8th at 4PM.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 8, 2019