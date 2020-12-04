Robert (Bob) Earl MacDougall



Lakeland, FL - Robert (Bob) Earl MacDougall, formerly of Ithaca, New York, passed away December 1, 2020 at age 80 in Lakeland, Florida. He was born May 26, 1940 to the late Earl and Helen MacDougall.



He was a class of 1958 graduate of Ithaca High School, and from there, went on to be service manager at Cutting Motors before moving to Florida in 1972.



Throughout his life, Bob became a self-taught master of all things mechanical. He had a passion for restoring antique vehicles, motorcycle riding, westerns, and old-time rock and roll. He was a retired maintenance engineer from Polk County.



Bob is preceded in death by his daughter, Christine.



He is survived by his wife, Sheila MacDougall; two children, Tim MacDougall and Kim MacDougall Gates; his stepson, Craig Carter; his two brothers, Richard MacDougall and Charles MacDougall; seven grandchildren, Shane, Mallory, Charlie, Christopher, Ashlynne, Courtney, and Britney; as well as many other extended family members.



Memorial services will be announced and held at a later date.









