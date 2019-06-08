Services
Robert Earle
Ithaca - Robert "Bob" Earle, 93, died June 5, 2019, following a short illness. He is survived by Marion, his wife of 71 years, and children Robert Brian (Susan), Mark (Lee), Thomas (Marcia), and Mary Maley (Dave); grandchildren Jane (Mark) Buckley; Matthew, Nathan (Robin), and Ashley Earle; David and Michael Earle; and Michael (Vanessa), Kevin (Joanna Alario), Brian (Madi), and Laurel Maley; and five great-grandchildren. Services for the family will be private. A complete obituary can be found at www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 8, 2019
