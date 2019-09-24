|
Robert J. Dyer
Southbury, CT - Robert J. Dyer, age 87, of Southbury, Connecticut passed away on September 21, 2019, surrounded by family. Born May 30, 1932, in Jackson Heights Long Island, New York. He was the son of the late Donald and Edith Dyer, and predeceased by brothers Ralph, Kenny and Jerry Dyer. Robert was a veteran of the US Navy, serving from 1951 to 1955. He spent his life's career as an electronic engineer before retiring in 1997. He enjoyed the outdoors, fly fishing, his church, entertaining and most of all his many friends and family. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Dyer; along with four children; Linda and Dave Digianvittorio of Seymour CT, Janice and Paul Harkness of Washington CT, Kevin and Jolene Dyer of Pickerington OH, and Keith and Debbie Dyer of Solesbury PA, 9 loving grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and relatives. There will be a celebration honoring Robert's life in November at The Heritage Hotel, Southbury, CT, with details forthcoming. To leave an online condolence visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 24, 2019