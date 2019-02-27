Robert J. Kinner



Ithaca - April 18, 1921 - February 4, 2019



Robert J. Kinner, 97 died peacefully at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home on Monday, February 4. Born in Elmira, NY to Lee H. Kinner and Amelia Kinner, Bob is predeceased by his wife Barbara Delaney Kinner, to whom he was deeply devoted, as well as by his brother, Lee and sister, Mary Otis.



Bob entered Cornell University to study sculpture and transferred to architecture, which he practiced in Richfield Springs, NY with Myron Jordan Associates until moving to Ithaca to work in Building and Properties at Cornell.



Following retirement, he and Barb purchased several increasingly larger motor homes and were "full-timers" traveling the country for nearly 10 years. Subsequently, they retired the RV and were early residents at Longview.



He is survived by his loving children Pat Kelly, Ann Johnson and her husband Gary, Richard and his wife Marilyn, and John and his wife Judy, as well as 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



No services have been planned a this time. Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary