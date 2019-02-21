|
Robert Jay Markes, Jr.
Candor, NY - On February 20, 2019, Robert Jay Markes Jr. of Candor, NY left the caring arms of his wife, Maggie, to experience the loving eternal embrace of our Lord. The ravishes of brain cancer could not take away the soul of a man who loved life, learning and always a good joke. Those who he now joins in eternal life, his mother, Margaret, his father, Robert, and many aunts and uncle, friends and other family members will now be treated to this wonderful man's sense of humor and compassion. He is proud and grateful for his daughters, Selina Lenetsky, Miriam Markes and Laura (Shannon) Hassinger, and for his grandchildren, Riley Lenetsky, Owen Lenetsky, Clara Lenetsky, Madeline Hassinger, Luca Hassinger and Naysa Spence-Milton. Bob will no doubt be remembered as the gym rat that never saw a shot he didn't like at Barton Hall most every day at noon during his undergraduate days and his long career working at Cornell University. He always found a humorous way to approach even the sticky situations. He dished up soup to patrons of the St. Mark's Episcopal Church Tuesday Night Soup Suppers and kept the serving trays going at the many free Christmas dinners he and Maggie served to the community. He enjoyed walking the beautiful hills near the home he loved and Bob always embraced the challenge of the down hill slope on cross country skis. His siblings, Paul (Leslie) Markes, Mary (Greg) Hunt, Ann (Matt) Markes and John (Debra) Markes will forever tell stories of antics that Bob participated in and probably initiated. Bob always referred to himself as having been the model child, a claim his mother Margaret may have occasionally disagreed with. Bob had a wish that his small community of Candor would someday be without residents that were unable to feed their families or put food in their homes. In an effort to help with that dream, he has asked that donations be made to the Resource Center of Candor, Bread of Life Food Pantry, the Candor School Lunch Fund or your local food bank. He had a strong belief that in a country as great as ours, there should be no food insecurity. "May he gaze upon you Lord, face to face, and taste the blessedness of perfect rest. May angels surround him and saints welcome him in peace." And may Bob once again be able to say that he is "Never Better." Life Celebration Services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 17 Main Street, Candor. The family will receive friends Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main Street, Candor, NY. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 21, 2019