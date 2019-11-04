|
|
Robert L. (Bob) Black
Cayuga Heights - Robert L. (Bob) Black of Cayuga Heights died peacefully October 13th. He was 94. Born and raised in North East, PA, Mr. Black was the son of the late Virgil A. and Margaret Phifer Black. He spent his summers along the shores of Lake Erie where he developed his love of sailing, wood-working, and the outdoors.
In 1942 Mr. Black enrolled in the engineering program at Lehigh University, but after one year he enlisted in the Navy's V-12 officer training program, transferring to MIT where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1945. He later served in the Philippines before an honorable discharge in 1946.
After leaving the Navy, Mr. Black joined the engineering staff at Westinghouse in Buffalo, where he obtained his professional engineer's license and met his future wife, Nancy Bowers. They were married in 1953 and settled in East Aurora, NY, where they raised three children and remained until 2005.
In 1956, Mr. Black joined the engineering staff of Moog, Inc., where he designed electrohydraulic servovalves used in aerospace control systems. He remained at Moog for over 40 years, becoming an authority on both pressure and flow control servovalves.
Deeply committed to community service, both Mr. and Mrs. Black were active members of Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in East Aurora, and later the Elma UMC in Elma, NY. Mr. Black led Boy Scout Troop 514 for over 20 years; his long-time service to the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America was recognized in 1977 with the Silver Beaver Award. He was also an active member of the East Aurora chapter of Rotary Club and served on the Roycroft Chamber Music Festival committee.
Mr. and Mrs. Black participated in numerous canoe trips with friends and family, cross-country skiing vacations in Lake Placid, and annual summer vacations in Ontario. An avid sailor, he was a member of Wilson Yacht Club on Lake Ontario for over 30 years. After his retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Black traveled extensively, taking part in numerous Elderhostel trips both domestic and abroad, and sailing trips with friends in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.
In 2005, after 52 years in East Aurora, Mr. and Mrs. Black relocated to Kendal at Ithaca. There, Mr. Black served as treasurer of the Kendal at Ithaca Residents' Association and as secretary of the Woodshop Committee.
Mr. Black is remembered as an accomplished engineer whose life-long love of nature and the outdoors inspired his family and friends. He is survived by his children: Susan Paris of Jacksonville, FL, Martin (Marylou Gramm) Black of Oakmont, PA, and Jennifer (Lora Goldston) Black of Ashland, MA; grandchildren Tobias and Nathaniel Black; and sister Florence Black Helm of Cary, NC. He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Nancy Bowers Black.
A service of remembrance will be held at Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 North Triphammer Road on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to the Kendal at Ithaca Residents' Association Employee Appreciation Fund, 2230 North Triphammer Road, Ithaca, NY, 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019