Services
Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel - Pensacola
2276 Airport Boulevard
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert LeRoy "Bob" Stalley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert LeRoy "Bob" Stalley Obituary
Robert LeRoy "Bob" Stalley

Robert LeRoy "Bob" Stalley, 90, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.

He was born August 2, 1929 in Thendara, NY, to John and Nell Bickford Stalley. Bob graduated school in Old Forge, NY and Utica School of Commerce. He became a Journeyman Printer and worked in this field until his retirement from the Ithaca Journal. He married Edna Raymond on September 16, 1956 in Old Forge and they settled in Newfield, NY in a house he built for his family.

Bob is survived by his children, Nancy Rider (Paul), Edward Stalley, and Mary Anne Christopher (Darin); grandchildren, Melissa Carr, Gregory Rider, Jennifer Stalley and Sean Stalley; two great-grandchildren, Makayla McGaster and Ian Stalley; as well as three sisters, Mary Lou Fitch, Margaret Ackley and Ethel Freely.

Always busy and happy with projects he overcame a major birth defect to find a long and wonderful life. He will be missed by all.

Private family services will be held.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -