|
|
Robert (Louis) Lodinsky
Trumansburg - Robert (Louis) Lodinsky, age 85, passed away at his residence in Trumansburg on September 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Louis Andrew (born in Hungary) and Vivian (Kelly) Lodinsky of Tonawanda, NY. Robert followed his passion for the outdoors and involvement in the Boy Scouts as a young boy into a career with the New York State Parks System. After working for 25 years as a Park Engineer, Robert retired in 1992 to pursue his many other interests: hunting (in his earlier years), camping, biking, sailing, writing, and frequent trips into the Adirondacks. He also continued to work in many venues. Of note, he became an Indexer in the library system at Cornell University before starting his own business, Delta Research. Many knew him through his volunteer efforts at Rowe's Conference Center (MA) and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Trumansburg Village Library. He was instrumental in forming a Writers' Club at the library and had a passion for writing short stories and poems, becoming a published author in The Writer's Journal. Robert is survived by his children Donna Childs, Martin Lodinsky, Karin L. (Michael) Nelson, and Susan Lodinsky; his grandchildren Ryan (McKayla) Childs, Autumn (Joe) Abram, Ashton Reed, Tristan Russo, Wriley and Stuart Nelson; as well as an expected great-grandson, Jameson Abram; and a loving friend, Lorna Burns. He is also survived by a large, extended Lodinsky family and his second wife, Betty (nee Sausaman) Lodinsky. Robert and granddaughter Ashton were especially close during his illness - best friends and constant companions. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his three sisters, Vivian "Jeri" Toth, Joan Raccuia, and Virginia Fournier; his first wife Alberta "Becky" (nee MacAulay); and his long-time companion, Louise Parke-Dabes. Friends and family may join in a Celebration of Robert's Life on Monday, September 30th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the North Pavilion of Taughannock Falls State Park, Route 89, Trumansburg, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be sent to: his granddaughter's organization for differently abled: ButterflyDreams, www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/73190 or alternatively, to mail a donation: Butterfly Dreams, Inc. 12685 Dorsett Road, #150 Maryland Heights, MO 63043 or the Ulysses Philomathic Library, 74 E Main St, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 or the Rowe Center, www.rowecenter.org/wp/donate-2 or alternatively, mail to 22 Kings Highway, PO Box 273, Rowe, MA 01367. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 21, 2019